'Jane the Virgin' Star Justin Baldoni and Wife Expecting Second Baby -- See the Adorable Announcement!

Baby number two is on the way for Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Foxler!

The Jane the Virgin star announced the news that their family is growing by one in an adorable video posted on Instagram.

"Surprise!! With insane amounts of joy, gratitude (and yes, let's be real, a tiny bit of fear)... Emily, Maiya and I are thrilled to announce that our little family is GROWING!!! WHOHOOOO!!!!!!!" he wrote. "Baby Baldoni #2 is currently cooking in the most beautiful, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate oven on the planet, Emily. If you know me, then you know I LOVE surprises… I mean, what can be better than making someone else smile?"

"With so much darkness in the world, there's nothing like the announcement of brand new, pure and innocent life to bring joy to the hearts of the people we love so much," he continued. "And what's the point off having a platform and being happy if you keep it all to yourself!? So with that, we hope this video makes you smile. Thank you all! We couldn’t be more grateful to have such an amazing community to love and support us on our next BIG adventure. Here we go! Love The Baldoni’s"

The video shows his daughter going up to family members and revealing that she will soon be a big sister. It also includes their closest friends, like Andy Grammer and Jane The Virgin co-star Brett Dier, finding out about the news.

The couple also shared a longer four-minute video on YouTube, which you can watch below. Next week, they will release a part two and reveal the baby's gender.

This isn't the first time Baldoni has made a big announcement via social media. In 2015, he revealed via another sweet video that they were expecting their first child together. ET spoke with Baldoni earlier this year about being a parent, "As a new dad myself, I can tell you that life gets more interesting as your kids age," he said.

