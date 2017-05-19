Inside Pippa Middleton's Final Day Before Wedding -- Plus, How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her Time in London

It's Pippa Middleton's last day as a bachelorette!

Kate Middleton's little sister is set to wed James Matthews on Saturday at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, but there's still a lot of work to do before the two walk down the aisle.

WATCH: Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding

Just one day before her big wedding, Middleton and her groom held their rehearsal at the church. Roads leading to the venue have already been shut down.

Back at the Middleton family estate, where the couple will have their reception, a source tells ET that infrared cameras are being installed to make sure no one gets too close to the property line. A security team was also in place as catering trucks arrived, flowers were delivered, guard rails were put up and the finishing touches were placed on a giant reception tent referred to as a "glass palace" -- and priced at around $130,000 to rent for the weekend.

ET has learned that London-based event company Fait Accompli has been helping to organize all the logistics of Middleton's big day, and Ramsbury Brewery in Wiltshire was seen delivering beer to the Middleton home on Thursday. Jaguar Land Rover will be shuttling guests from the Town Hall near Englefield to Bucklebury for the reception, and tables and linens will be provided by Jones Hire.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton's Billionaire Fiance: 8 Things to Know About James Matthews

As for Middleton's bridal look, a source tells ET that "Pippa will go natural when it comes to her hair and makeup on her wedding day."

"Pippa is very down to earth and likes to look like she isn't wearing much makeup. That has always been her style. She is very plain and doesn't really like to take risks when it comes to her appearance," the source explained. "She is a very sweet girl and doesn't like too much attention on her self."

Middleton's family also appears to be keeping it low-key ahead of the big day, where Prince George will be a page boy and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid. An eyewitness tells ET that Kate and a "small child who appeared to be Prince George" were riding bikes from inside the palace grounds on Friday.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Arrives at Kensington Palace Ahead of Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, who is expected to attend the affair with boyfriend Prince Harry, enjoyed a day of pampering, as she was spotted leaving Good Vibes Yoga and Pilates studio in London, dressed in yoga pants, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap and chic sunglasses. "Meghan got a facial. She was solo and jumped into a cab on her way out. She seemed very relaxed," an eyewitness tells ET.

Reporting by Jennifer Peros and Rachel McRady.

See more on the upcoming wedding in the video below.