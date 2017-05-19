Sarah Jessica Parker Wishes Matthew Broderick a Heartwarming 20th Anniversary: 'Good Golly I Love You'

Time really flies!

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Friday to wish husband Matthew Broderick a happy 20 (yep!) years of marriage.

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Dish On Marriage Secrets and 'Divorce'

"Monday May 19th, 1997. It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife," the 52-year-old actress captioned the sweet wedding pic.

Monday May 19th, 1997 It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

What a 20 years it has been!

The couple opened up to ET last year about how they keep their long love strong.

“Listen to her. You know, that helps,” Broderick told ET about what being a good husband entails. “Give her a little present every now and then. Just be kind to her.”

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Their Adorable Kids!

Sounds like some very sound advice, and clearly it's worked! Happy anniversary!

Watch the video below to see the two lovebirds sneakily ride on the NYC subway.