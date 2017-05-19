Aisha Tyler Ordered to Pay Ex Jeff Tietjens $1.5 Million in Spousal Support

Aisha Tyler will pay a hefty sum to her ex-husband, Jeffrey Tietjens, now that their divorce has been finalized.

On Wednesday, a stipulated judgment was reached to end their 20-year marriage. Tietjens, an attorney by trade, filed for divorce from The Talk co-host in April 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The two tied the knot on May 21, 1994 and separated in 2015. They do not have children together.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Tyler, 46, will have to pay her ex $31,250 per month for 48 month, which totals $1.5 million.

Last year, following the announcement of their separation, Tyler spoke out about their split on The Talk. "I don't think we failed. I think we did it exactly right," she said, noting they were calling it quits in "the kindest way possible." "He's a wonderful person. He's been my best friend for almost my entire life. I'll always, always love him."

While they never disclosed the reason for their divorce, Tyler had been vocal about their struggle to conceive children. In 2013, she revealed that they had numerous failed In vitro fertilization treatments and had a less than five percent chance of ever getting pregnant.

Since then, she's said nothing but nice things about him. "I know that maybe it's strange to some people to want to protect someone you're breaking up with, but I love him," Tyler told The Talk audience last year. "That's what I'm gonna say about the relationship, and the rest of it is none of your damn business."