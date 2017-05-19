EXCLUSIVE: ​'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Star ​Ellie Kemper Gushes Over Son James, Shares Adorable First Photo

Ellie Kemper's son, James, is adorable!

The 37-year-old actress debuted the first photo of her 9-month old son on Friday's Today Show.

The actress opened up about motherhood when ET visited her on the set of her Netflix show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, in December.

"I think it's really hard to have a baby and work. I don't know how everyone does it," Kemper confessed. "I think it's just like, learning as you go."

The redhead also said that she's become more "on edge" since becoming a mom.

"Since having a baby, a lot of things get me to break. And by break, I mean wet my pants," she joked. "I don't like it when things change at the last minute. I like -- which is difficult I think when you have a baby, because things change all the time -- but I like a plan, so when the plan is disrupted I'm always on edge. So stupid."

Luckily, Kemper has a few co-stars to help her out.

"I am in love with James. I'm very excited and she hasn't really been bringing him to work yet, um, because he's so little, but I'm hoping that when we get our next season that and he'll be a little bigger, she can bring him. We have a room all set up for James," Carol Kane gushed, while Tituss Burgess joked that he wasn't even aware Kemper had given birth.

"Did she really? I haven't met that child yet," he said, joking that he told Kemper not to let her pregnancy interfere with their shooting schedule when they started the show.

"I looked that doll square in the eye and I said, 'Ellie, I don't have time for pregnancy. Don't be changing my schedules. We start in August, we finish in January.' This year, we started in October and we're probably not finishing until March," Burgess teased. "It's all her fault and that pretend baby of hers."

"Uncle Tituss, I think he'll be, he'll be present, but he'll remain elusive," Kemper said. "He'll leave James wondering, you know, 'What is the great Tituss? What is he all about?' Which I think is a good figure to have in a young child's life."

"I'm excited," she added.

