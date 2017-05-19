Beyonce Shares Adorable Pics From Museum of Ice Cream Visit on Mother's Day

Beyonce's eating for two, and the Bey-bies wanted some ice cream!

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share new pics from her Mother's Day celebration at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles last week.

Beyonce, Jay Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, and Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, all got together for the holiday, posing in tons of photos around the museum.

Queen Bey looked flawless as ever in a flowy, floral dress, and because twinning is winning, Blue wore the same thing.

Also celebrating Mother's Day at the museum was Bey's friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, alongside her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and their two kids, 11-year-old Moses and 13-year-old Apple.

Beyonce's pal, Kelly Rowland, recently told ET that Bey isn't holding back throughout her pregnancy.

"She likes to have fun!" the mother of one revealed.

