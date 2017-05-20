NEWS

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Outfits at Aunt Pippa Middleton's Wedding

by Jackie Willis 4:46 AM PDT, May 20, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Just when you thought they couldn't get any cuter, Prince George and Princess Charlotte step out in matching outfits for their Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter joined the bridal party at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday, both dressed in white-and-tan Pepa & Co attire. Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid and looked adorable in her floral headpiece. She even flashed a big smile while with her mom.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

As for her older brother, Prince George looked a lot like his father, Prince William, when he served as a pageboy at his uncle Prince Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Prince William rides in the royal carriage and waves while riding along the fan-lined route to attend the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Photo: Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed George and Charlotte’s roles in Pippa and financier James Matthews' wedding in April.

Pippa and James -- who runs the British hedge fund Eden Rock Capital Management -- got engaged in July 2016 after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance last January. The couple first started dating in 2012.

Princess Charlotte also looked a lot like her aunt and mom when they were young bridesmaids for their uncle's wedding in the '90s. Check it out:

