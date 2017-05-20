Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Outfits at Aunt Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Just when you thought they couldn't get any cuter, Prince George and Princess Charlotte step out in matching outfits for their Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter joined the bridal party at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Saturday, both dressed in white-and-tan Pepa & Co attire. Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid and looked adorable in her floral headpiece. She even flashed a big smile while with her mom.

As for her older brother, Prince George looked a lot like his father, Prince William, when he served as a pageboy at his uncle Prince Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Kensington Palace confirmed George and Charlotte’s roles in Pippa and financier James Matthews' wedding in April.

Pippa and James -- who runs the British hedge fund Eden Rock Capital Management -- got engaged in July 2016 after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance last January. The couple first started dating in 2012.

Princess Charlotte also looked a lot like her aunt and mom when they were young bridesmaids for their uncle's wedding in the '90s. Check it out: