Pippa Middleton Wows in Giles Deacon Wedding Dress -- All About Her Lace Gown!

Pippa Middleton is a stunning bride!

The 33-year-old sister of Kate Middleton looked as radiant as ever in a custom lace gown with a partially open back as she tied the knot with James Matthews at St. Mark's Chruch in Englefield, England, on Saturday.

Middleton's dress, which Kensington Palace confirmed was designed by Giles Deacon, featured a delicate lace neckline and cap sleeves.

"I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress. The dress is constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and features a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart shaped detail at the back. The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having 'no seams,'" Deacon said in a statement. "The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and fuller underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement. It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

The brunette beauty wore her hair in an elegant updo, with a sparkling Maidenhair Fern tiara custom made by Robinson Pelham and show-stopping veil designed by milliner, Stephen Jones, made from fine tulle with a degrade of embroidered pearls.

Middleton's accessorized her look with Manolo Blahnik pumps, in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

See more on the big day in the video below.