Kate Middleton Wears Blush Dress to Celebrate Sister Pippa Middleton’s Wedding: Photos!

Guests of honor! Kate Middleton and Prince William were wedding-ready on Saturday, when they attended the nuptials of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire.



Keeping the attention on the bride and groom, the royal family arrived at the service far away from the crowds and press. Kate was briefly spotted with her children inside the doors of the church. She also was seen smoothing out the train of her sister’s dress before she walked down the aisle.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews: See Her Stunning Dress!



The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, dazzled in a blush-colored dress and matching hat. Her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, 34, sported gray pants, a black coat with long tails and a red tie.



But it was the couple’s two adorable children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who stole the show. Serving as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, for Aunt Pippa’s big day, the two tiny royals looked adorable in their matching outfits. Princess Charlotte wore a white dress and a crown of flowers while holding a flower-covered heart.

Prince George wore gold shorts and a white shirt with white socks and matching shoes.



The service began at 11:30 a.m. local time and was presided over by the Reverend Nick Wynne-Jones. Following the service is a champagne brunch at the Englefield Estate, and dinner will be held at the Middletons’ home in Bucklebury, England.

RELATED: Kate Middleton ‘Hopeful’ George and Charlotte Will Behave at Pippa’s Wedding: ‘You Never Know at That Age’



Other royal and celebrity guests in attendance included Princess Eugenie and tennis pro Roger Federer.



For more from the highly anticipated nuptials, watch the clip below!