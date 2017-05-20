Prince Harry and Prince William Look Dapper as They Arrive Together to Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Pics!

Wedding in the countryside! Prince Harry was spotted outside of St. Mark’s Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire for the nuptials of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on Saturday.



Harry, 32, was not seen with his American actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, but that doesn't mean the Suits star wasn't in attendance at the highly anticipated event.



For Pippa’s big day, Harry sported a gray pants, a black coat with long tails, and a bright blue tie. His brother, Prince William, also attended the nuptials along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

The royals avoided press prior to the ceremony, but were spotted entering the church just ahead of the service.



Other royal and celebrity guests in attendance included Princess Eugenie and tennis pro Roger Federer.



