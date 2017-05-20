Where Was Meghan Markle During Pippa Middleton's Wedding?

Meghan Markle flew all the way to England for Pippa Middleton's wedding, but where was she during the ceremony?

The 35-year-old actress was rumored to have scored an invite as boyfriend Prince Harry's plus-one to both Middleton's reception and ceremony, but she was nowhere to be found at St. Mark's Church in Englefield on Saturday, where Middleton said "I do" to James Matthews.

Prince Harry was photographed arriving at the church with his brother, Prince William, and leaving solo.

A source tells ET that Markle, who is expected to be at the reception at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury later in the day, left Kensington Palace with Harry ahead of the wedding on Saturday morning, but could have just been dropped off at the Middleton house before the ceremony.

Another source confirmed that Markle did not attend the ceremony, but that "Harry went to get Meghan to bring her to the reception later."

The actress arrived at Kensington Palace on Tuesday night. ET previously reported that she had requested a week off from filming Suits to join Harry at Middleton's nuptials.

On Friday, Markle was spotted preparing for the event with a day at the spa, where she enjoyed a facial. "She seemed very relaxed," an eyewitness told ET.

Reporting by Jennifer Peros.