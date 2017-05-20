NEWS

Kate and Pippa Middleton Are Total Sister Goals at Each Other's Weddings -- See the Pics!

by Jennifer Drysdale 7:15 AM PDT, May 20, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton is returning the favor.

The 35-year-old royal was by sister Pippa's side as she married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, on Saturday, six years after Kate tied the knot with Prince William.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews: See Her Stunning Dress!

Pippa became perhaps the most famous bridesmaid in the world at Kate's 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, where, as maid of honor, she held the train of her older sister's Alexander McQueen gown.

Photo: Getty Images

Though not officially a bridesmaid, Kate did the same for Pippa, who walked down the aisle in a stunning lace Giles Deacon gown, featuring delicate cap sleeves, a high neckline and heart-shaped detail on the back.

Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Adorably Shushes George and Charlotte As They Enter Pippa's Wedding

At Kate's wedding, Pippa graciously corralled the young bridesmaids and page boys outside of Westminster Abbey. 

Photo: Getty Images

Kate -- whose children, 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, were a page boy and bridesmaid at Pippa's wedding -- spent a lot of time organizing the kids on Saturday, and was even photographed adorably shushing them before entering the church.

Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Outfits at Aunt Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Kate also stood by her sister's side after she said "I do," just as Pippa did for her.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wears Blush Dress to Celebrate Sister Pippa Middleton’s Wedding: Photos!

See the sisters as young bridesmaids in the video below.

RELATED SLIDESHOW
Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews: See the Stunning Wedding Photos
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS