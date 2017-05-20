Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Are the Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Princess Charlotte was mom Kate Middleton's pint-sized shadow on Saturday.

The 2-year-old royal served as a bridesmaid at her Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding while her mother was on hand to wrangle the little ones in the wedding party and help out the bride.

The Duchess and Princess of Cambridge were often seen holding hands outside St. Mark’s Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire. Charlotte looked darling in her tan-and-white dress designed by Pepa & Co., and floral headpiece. She also seemed quite fond of her tiny basket.

As for Kate, the sister of the bride looked stunning in a blush-colored dress and matching hat that she paired with nude heels.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, also looked pretty cute in his pageboy getup and tiny basket. In fact, the 3-year-old royal greatly resembled his father, Prince William, when he was a young lad.

