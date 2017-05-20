Chris Cornell Honored With Special Tribute at Rock on the Range Festival – Watch!

It was a night to remember.

Night one of the Rock on the Range festival in Columbus, Ohio, closed out with a surprise tribute to the late Chris Cornell on Friday.

Soundgarden was scheduled to headline the musical event before the rocker's unexpected death on Wednesday night. Instead, fans were treated to a special tribute in honor of Cornell during the band's designated slot.

The tribute began with two side monitors showing a photo of Cornell singing onstage, with two animated candles on each side as "Hallelujah" played. The screens then showed a video of the singer performing a cover of John Lennon's "Imagine," followed by a photo montage of Cornell, as his voice blared through the stadium.

A video tribute was also shown and later shared on the festival's Facebook page.

Following the touching video tribute, Stone Sour's Corey Taylor and Christian Martucci took the stage, fittingly covering Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" and Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike."

"We're gonna do our best to send some love upstairs [to Cornell]," Taylor said to the crowd.

Additional artists that dedicated songs to Cornell during their sets were Vic Fuentes from Pierce the Veil, Gavin Rossdale from Bush, who performed Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," and Live, who covered Audioslave's "I Am the Highway."

Reporting by Desiree Murphy.