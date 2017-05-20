Jennifer Garner Recalls Babysitting Stephen Colbert's Daughter in the '90s – Watch!

Jennifer Garner has come a long way!

The 45-year-old actress was the special guest on Friday night's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she stopped by to promote her latest movie, Wakefield, and reminisce about one of her first jobs – babysitting Colbert's daughter, Madeline.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Stuns in Lace Dress While Out in NYC -- See the Sexy Style!

The two recalled how they met in 1996, while guest-starring in the ABC show Spin City. At the time, Colbert and his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, needed an extra hand to take care of their daughter, which led to Garner becoming their babysitter while she auditioned for roles.

"Then one day you came and you said, 'I got a new agent!'" the host recalled, adding that Garner told them she was moving to Los Angeles. "And we said, 'That poor thing' because you were so nice, you are so nice… We thought, 'Los Angeles will devour her.'"

"And it did," Garner added laughing. "It did, yes it devoured me, but I'm okay. I'm all right."

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Explores People's 'Desire to Drop Out of Their Own Lives' in New Movie

Even though her time as a babysitter for Colbert was cut short, the actress loved his "gorgeous little girl."

"She was such a peanut," she expressed. "She was really smart. She was very verbal and she was precocious and adorable. And I remember the two of us, like, going into your drawers and trying on your clothes."

"You don't have any photos of that, do you?" Colbert quipped.

WATCH: Ben Affleck Says He Would Love to Direct Jennifer Garner in a Female-Driven Film

After a couple years, things picked up for Garner when she landed her breakout role in Alias. One day, Colbert noticed her face on a giant billboard and on a magazine copy of TV Guide, which he took home to show his wife.

"I covered your name on it, you've got the red wig and the cat suit and I showed it to Evie, my wife, and I said, 'Guess who that is?'" he told Garner. "'Who is that?' she said, 'I don't know, someone on The Daily Show tonight?"

After he took his finger off her name, his wife was shocked to find out it was Garner and at how "hot" she had gotten.

Garner had previously spoken about babysitting for Colbert while she was a guest on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014 and joked about how "cheap" he was for not paying her more money to take care of his daughter.

For more on Garner, watch below.