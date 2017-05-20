Lady Gaga's Close Friend Sonja Dies After Cancer Battle — See the Singer's Emotional Tribute

Lady Gaga's close and dear friend, Sonja Durham, passed away this week after losing her battle with cancer.

The "Million Reasons" singer posted an emotional message to Instagram on Thursday, writing about how much her friend meant to her.

"Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Sonja for inspiring me, and all of us, every day with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other."

"You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you," she continued. "And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. ❤#grigiogirls #sonjadurham @sonjad7777 I love you girl. I love you so much."

Gaga wrote the song "Grigio Girls" about Sonja. Last month, the singer performed the song "Edge of Glory" while at Coachella in honor of her dear friend.

"My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her," she told the crowd at the time. "I'm sorry you don't feel well. We all wish you were here with us."