Tarek El Moussa Attends His Kids' Parent Teacher Conference Solo, Seemingly Throws Shade at Ex Wife Christina

Tarek El Moussa is living that "single dad life."

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram stories on Friday to document his kids' open house at school -- and call out estranged wife Christina El Moussa for not being there.

"Single #dadlife. Kid's open house," Tarek captioned a pic of himself at the event, adding a thinking face emoji in reference to Christina's whereabouts.

The HGTV star later took to Instagram to clarify that he wasn't calling out Christina specifically, though he also seemed to bash his ex in a post last week, with am image of him under a sign reading "No guns, weapon of any type."

"Or helicopter," he added with a middle finger emoji, tagging Christina.

More...#FAKE news... there was NO jab at Christina. I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house. Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks!😎 A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 20, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Christina, meanwhile, took to Instagram this week to share a pic of her new tattoo honoring the former couple's children, Taylor and Brayden.

