Kim Zolciak Celebrates Her 39th Birthday at John Legend Concert, Meets Up With Chrissy Teigen

Kim Zolciak had a great birthday!

The Don't Be Tardy star celebrated her 39th birthday with the sweet sounds of John Legend.

Zolciak, who jokingly offered daughter Brielle's sexual favors in exchange for tickets to Legend's concert earlier this month, took to social media on Friday to document her family's night out at the singer's concert at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The mother of six was joined by her husband, Kroy Biermann, and kids Brielle, Arianna, KJ and Kash, at the event -- as well as Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.

"Should we say Briell blew people?" Teigen asked in one of Zolciak's Snapchats, referencing the pair's Twitter joke over how to get her family tickets for the show.

"She didn't have to blow anybody. You're just so f**king amazing. We're here!" Zolcaik responded.

"Watching Real Housewives of Atlanta in Atlanta backstage at the amphitheater I feel so at peace," Teigen later tweeted, while Zolciak took to Instagram to share moments from the concert.

watching real housewives of Atlanta in Atlanta backstage at the amphitheater I feel so at peace — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 19, 2017

Such a great way to end my birthday!! If you haven't seen @johnlegend in concert you are missing out! He is incredible!! Kash is a huge John Legend fan and watching Kash watch John made me cry! So inspiring! 😍😍 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 19, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Thank you to my family for this incredible day! I have the most incredible family EVER!! Thank you to my dear Friend and executive producer @michaelbeck27 for coming and celebrating! Been a minute since I've been to a really good concert!! Thx @johnlegend @chrissyteigen 😍 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 19, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

