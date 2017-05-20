Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Fashion Icon Armenian Queen' Cher's Birthday With Pics of Her Fiercest Looks

Happy birthday, Cher!

The "fashion icon Armenian Queen" received a touching tribute from Kim Kardashian in honor of her 71st birthday on Saturday.

"Happy Birthday to my fashion icon Armenian Queen Cher!" Kardashian wrote on Twitter, before sharing pics of some of Cher's most iconic looks.

Happy Birthday to my fashion icon Armenian Queen Cher! pic.twitter.com/QUMtqNG57m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2017

Cher is set to receive the Icon Award at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards -- where she'll also give her first awards show performance in 15 years.

