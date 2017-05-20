NEWS

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Fashion Icon Armenian Queen' Cher's Birthday With Pics of Her Fiercest Looks

by Jennifer Drysdale 5:53 PM PDT, May 20, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Happy birthday, Cher!

The "fashion icon Armenian Queen" received a touching tribute from Kim Kardashian in honor of her 71st birthday on Saturday.

RELATED: Cher Admits She Doesn't Like Her Own Music: 'I'm Not a Cher Fan'

"Happy Birthday to my fashion icon Armenian Queen Cher!" Kardashian wrote on Twitter, before sharing pics of some of Cher's most iconic looks.

WATCH: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Step Out in Style, Pose With Cher at 'The Promise' Premiere -- See the Pics!

Cher is set to receive the Icon Award at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards -- where she'll also give her first awards show performance in 15 years.

See more in the video below.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS