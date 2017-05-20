Alec Baldwin Hilariously Teaches His 3-Year-Old Daughter Carmen His Donald Trump Impression -- Watch!

Alec Baldwin's got a built-in understudy in his daughter, Carmen.

The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off 3-year-old Carmen's hilarious impression of Donald Trump.

“Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria asks in the video to Carmen's Trump-like "Saturday."

Baldwin, who has been playing Trump on Saturday Night Live this season, was clearly impressed with his daughter's impersonation.

“And we go like this with our hands and say, 'Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. Okay everybody, it’s Saturday,'” he said in his signature Trump voice, while Carmen repeated.

"It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl ...sound up 🙈," Hilaria captioned the video.

Carmen clearly has a flair for the dramatics. During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Baldwin opened up about his daughter, declaring that she's just "like Debbie Reynolds."

"She's performing," he said.

