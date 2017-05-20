Blac Chyna Sports Pink Wig, Flaunts Tiny Waist at Friend's Wedding

Blac Chyna isn't afraid to try out a new look!

The 29-year-old model went pink for pal Nicole Williams' wedding on Friday.

Chyna flaunted her curves in a sexy, cleavage-baring jumpsuit, and accessorized her ensemble with a delicate necklace and bold pink hair.

"Arrived! 🍓," she captioned a pic of her look on Instagram.

The mother of two gave fans a close-up of her hair and makeup while on her way to the wedding.

Chyna has continued to document her weight loss journey after giving birth to baby Dream in November. See more on her post-baby body in the video below.