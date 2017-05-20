Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Dancing Skills 'For a Little Project I'm Doing'

Kate Hudson is getting her "dancing legs back!"

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself at dance practice for a new project.

"I've danced with @denise_leitner_photography since I was 11 years old and as I am trying to get my dancing legs back for a little project I'm doing 😅💃," Hudson wrote alongside the video. "I am reminded of the lasting love and passion this amazing woman brings to all of her students. Love you Denise ❤️#NeverStopDancing 💞 @fabletics #dancinginmyfabletics 😜 #O(HiddenTrack) #Coldplay."

Dance seems to be a favorite workout for the mother of two, who showed off a much different set of moves earlier this year.

Coming into the weekend with @nicolewinhoffer like....💃 #FableticsFriday @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Hudson recently made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, told ET they approve!

