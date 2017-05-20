Jennifer Lopez Gets a Late Night Visit From Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on 'Shades of Blue' Set -- See the Pics!

Alex Rodriguez is all about visiting his girl at work!

The former baseball star paid a visit to his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, on set of her NBC show, Shades of Blue, in Hamilton Heights, New York, on Friday.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez FaceTimes With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on the ‘Shades of Blue’ Set: Pics!

Rodriguez kept Lopez company throughout her night shoot, sporting a reflective jacket and cool sneakers while the actress was dressed in costume as her character, Harlee Santos.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Dons a Stunning Floral Sheer Gown for Dinner With Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod even took to Instagram to share a snap from set.

"In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl," he captioned the pic.

In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 19, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

J.Lo also posted a pic from the shoot.

"My life... Friday night filming #harleeboss #harleesantos #shadesofblue," she wrote alongside a cool black-and-white shot.

My life... Friday night filming #harleeboss #harleesantos #shadesofblue A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 19, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Her Mom and Aunt on the Set of ‘Shades of Blue’

As for whether Rodriguez might make a cameo appearance on Shades of Blue, Lopez told ET earlier this week that her boyfriend is "busy doing so many new, great things with his life and career."

"I'm really proud of him," she gushed.

See more in the video below.