Mariah Carey Posts Flashback Photo With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey might be feeling a little sentimental.

The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a "Flashback Friday" post featuring none other than her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

"#fbf," Carey simply captioned the post of herself and Tanaka sharing a frozen hot chocolate.

Carey and Tanaka, whose romance was documented on her E! reality series, Mariah's World, split in April, after a source said Tanaka started to get "jealous" over the pop diva's close relationship with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Carey said she and Cannon are "together when it counts."

"We're together for the kids. And I think that's the most important thing,” she explained.

“It's so perfect right now. Honestly, I'm working on being the best me that I can possibly be, and from that, I'm working on being the best father that I can be, and that's a plate full right there," Cannon added. "I love her, I adore her, that's always going to be my dream girl, but I think, as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

