Beyonce Celebrates Her Baby Shower with a Star-Studded ‘Carter Push Party!’

The twins are almost here! Beyonce celebrated her baby shower with a star-studded “Carter Push Party” on Saturday afternoon.
The “Formation” singer was joined by her mom, Tina Knowles, and pals including tennis star Serena Williams, television personality La La Anthony and her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Looking gorgeous in a tribal-style outfit, the 35-year-old GRAMMY winner -- who is already mom to 5-year-old Blue Ivy with rapper husband Jay Z -- walked around baring her belly, which was adorned with henna tattoos.
Her mom shared snaps from the fun occasion on Instagram, including a pic with Anthony, who she described as “Hotttness personified!” and a clip of guests declaring, “Happy Carter Push Party!”
Another clip showed Williams, who is also pregnant, enjoying festivities in a colorful printed dress.
Happy Carter push party Queen Bey!