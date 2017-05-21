Beyonce Celebrates Her Baby Shower with a Star-Studded ‘Carter Push Party!’

The twins are almost here! Beyonce celebrated her baby shower with a star-studded “Carter Push Party” on Saturday afternoon.

The “Formation” singer was joined by her mom, Tina Knowles, and pals including tennis star Serena Williams, television personality La La Anthony and her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett Opens About Destiny’s Child

Looking gorgeous in a tribal-style outfit, the 35-year-old GRAMMY winner -- who is already mom to 5-year-old Blue Ivy with rapper husband Jay Z -- walked around baring her belly, which was adorned with henna tattoos.

Her mom shared snaps from the fun occasion on Instagram, including a pic with Anthony, who she described as “Hotttness personified!” and a clip of guests declaring, “Happy Carter Push Party!”

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

NEWS: Beyonce Shares Adorable Pics From Musuem of Ice Cream Visit

Another clip showed Williams, who is also pregnant, enjoying festivities in a colorful printed dress.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

See more on the singer’s pregnancy below.

Happy Carter push party Queen Bey!