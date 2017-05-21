Lauren Conrad Celebrates Baby Shower With Friends -- See the Pics!

Lauren Conrad hit another milestone, this weekend, in her journey to motherhood -- her first baby shower!

The Hills alum celebrated the occasion with several of her close girlfriends and family, and shared updates from the event to her social media.

WATCH: Kristin Cavallari Gushes Over Lauren Conrad's Pregnancy Announcement: 'I'm So Happy For Her'

"So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" the 31-year-old mother-to-be wrote over one Instagram story snap showing five women flanking Conrad in front of a pool. "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."

Conrad didn't overshare on details of the shower, but she did include a pic of the beautiful cake that guests indulged in, decorated with blackberries and an assortment of white flowers.

Thank you to all my girls for my beautiful baby shower yesterday 👶🏼 xo A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on May 21, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

NEWS: Whitney Port Says It's 'Totally Coincidence' That She's Pregnant at Same Time as Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag

The fashionista announced her pregnancy via Instagram in January. It is her first child with her husband of more than two years, William Tell.

ET recently caught up with fellow Laguna Beach and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari about the current baby boom among the show's former cast-mates. See what she had to say in this video.