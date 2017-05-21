Scott Disick Celebrates 34th Birthday at Vegas Clubs, Parties With Brody Jenner

Scott Disick hit up the Las Vegas clubs this weekend, celebrating his 34th birthday early with pals including Brody Jenner and Jason Derulo -- and not one, but two lavish birthday cakes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made a day of it on Saturday, first heading with Jenner to an afternoon poolside party at Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort and Casino, where a source says he posed for pics with fans and was presented with an extravagant nautical-themed cake.

After dinner, the party moved to 1 OAK nightclub inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino, where Disick was reportedly in "high spirits" and partied into the early hours of Sunday morning with friends, including Derulo. The father of three was presented with a massive, three-tiered black and gold birthday cake by a bevy of the club's cocktail waitresses.

The weekend party comes on the heels of reports last week that friends of Disick are concerned about his partying ways.

"His friends hope that he finds peace and a place where he doesn't feel like he needs to party all the time," a source told ET.

The reality star has faced ongoing drama with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family over his behavior, including a face-off aired last week on KUWTK where he defended bringing a girl to the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.