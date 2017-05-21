Chris Soules Poses For Selfie With Fan in First Sighting Since Pleading Not Guilty After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules has resurfaced.

The former Bachelor star, who has kept a low profile since since his arrest in April, posed for a selfie with a fan in an auto parts store on Thursday.

RELATED: Chris Soules Pleads Not Guilty to Charge of Leaving the Scene of Fatal Accident

Just two days earlier, Soules plead not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal car crash on April 24, which left 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher dead.

Soules appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled for the photograph with fan Ashley Overton on Thursday. "My sweet customer today 😀 #chrissoules," she captioned the pic.

After receiving some negative comments on the picture, Overton explained on Instagram that she "didn't ask him for the 'selfie.'"

"I had been talking to him and he mentioned I could get a picture with him if I wanted...If I knew people thought he was in 'hiding,' I would have never posted his picture. I am so sorry, Chris," she wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall Speaks Out Following Chris Soules' Car Crash: 'It's Surreal'

Overton later took to Facebook to share an emotional message about the meeting, declaring that life can change "in an instant."

“This is a kind-hearted man," she said. "He is a farmer. I was able to let him know that I pray for him, and that meant a lot to me because I just wanted to tell him that, and I got that opportunity finally."

In a statement to ET last month, Soules' rep, Stan Rosenfield, said the former reality star was "devastated" following the fatal car crash.

"He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away," the statement read. "His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."

WATCH: Chris Soules Seen Purchasing Alcohol Shortly Before Fatal Crash, Open Drinks Found in Car, Prosecution Alleges