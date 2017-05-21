NEWS

Reese Witherspoon Visits Her Old Stanford Dorm Room, Meets Its New Tenant

by Lynda Brendish 3:58 PM PDT, May 21, 2017
Reese Witherspoon returned to her alma mater, Stanford, to give a talk to students -- and while she was there she took time out to drop by her old dorm room and meet its latest resident!

The 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared a photo of the meeting via Instagram: "Surprise!" she captioned it, "While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room… and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn! She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!"

The Stanford alum finished off the caption with tree emojis and the hashtag #FearTheTree, referencing the school's mascot. 

Witherspoon, who apart from her Oscar-winning acting career has forged a successful name for herself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur, gave a talk at Stanford for its View From The Top speaker series.

Stanford Graduate School of Business also shared a snap via Instagram, along with a snippet of her talk.

"During her View From The Top talk yesterday, @ReeseWitherspoon advised us to seek out new challenges -- especially those that terrify us. 'You’re the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it,'" they wrote.

Wise words!

