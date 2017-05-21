Reese Witherspoon Visits Her Old Stanford Dorm Room, Meets Its New Tenant

Reese Witherspoon returned to her alma mater, Stanford, to give a talk to students -- and while she was there she took time out to drop by her old dorm room and meet its latest resident!

The 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared a photo of the meeting via Instagram: "Surprise!" she captioned it, "While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room… and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn! She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!"

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Is the New Face of Elizabeth Arden

The Stanford alum finished off the caption with tree emojis and the hashtag #FearTheTree, referencing the school's mascot.

Witherspoon, who apart from her Oscar-winning acting career has forged a successful name for herself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur, gave a talk at Stanford for its View From The Top speaker series.

Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday. It was a honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big! 🌲❤️🌲❤️#stanford A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 19, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Stanford Graduate School of Business also shared a snap via Instagram, along with a snippet of her talk.

"During her View From The Top talk yesterday, @ReeseWitherspoon advised us to seek out new challenges -- especially those that terrify us. 'You’re the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it,'" they wrote.

Wise words!

During her View From The Top talk yesterday, @ReeseWitherspoon advised us to seek out new challenges — especially those that terrify us. “You’re the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it.” #GSBvftt #StanfordGSBLife A post shared by Stanford Business (@stanfordbusiness) on May 19, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

NEWS: Reese Witherspoon Teases Potential 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern

ET recently caught up with the actress to chat about a potential second season of her hit HBO show, Big Little Lies.

See what she had to say about it in the video below.