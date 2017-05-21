Ben Higgins Explains Furniture Drama With Lauren Bushnell, Says They 'Still Care Deeply About One Another'

Ben Higgins "feels bad" about implying that Lauren Bushnell left him without any furniture after the two announced their breakup on Monday.

The Bachelor star took to Twitter on Sunday to explain that Bushnell has actually "assisted in making this transition as easy as possible" following their split, and that the comments he made on his Almost Famous podcast this week "perceived [sic] Lauren in a negative way."

WATCH: Lauren Bushnell Moving Back to Los Angeles, Pursuing Modeling After Ben Higgins Split

"This week on the Almost Famous podcast I talked about the furnishings Lauren moved out and want to clarify my statements that have been reported through the media," Higgins wrote on Twitter. "I am not sleeping on just a college mattress nor are there just two mirrors on the wall of my home. Lauren left many pieces of furniture to try and make me as comfortable as possible in a very uncomfortable situation."

"She went out of her way to actually purchase some new things for my place as well. The pieces she took of hers I had replacements for, but decided to go furniture shopping for a fresh start. I spoke too soon and didn't fully disclose the situation," he continued. "I feel bad that the story told was not accurate and perceived [sic] Lauren in a negative way. Lauren and I remain friends and still deeply care about one another. She has assisted in making this transition as easy as possible."

RELATED: Ben Higgins Breaks Silence on Lauren Bushnell Split: 'I Am a Better Man Today Because of Lauren'

“My house and I are feeling very similar: sad, mourning, a little empty. And so I feel like this is a bonding time for my house and I. In all seriousness, it’s really sad,” Higgins told his co-host Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast, adding that he had a TV, a bed (which he purchased in college), and a wicker chair. “I do have my whiskey cart left.”

"It was hers," he said of the furniture Bushnell left with. "It is rightfully hers. It should be hers. And that's OK, but it's hard now. It's difficult to have that piece removed."

"It's not comfortable," he added. "But honestly, life's not that comfortable for me right now."

See more on the pair's breakup in the video below.