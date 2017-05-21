Chris Cornell Funeral Set for Friday, Late Soundgarden Rocker to be Buried in Private Los Angeles Ceremony

Chris Cornell's funeral plans are set.

The Soundgarden frontman and grunge legend -- who died at age 52 following a Detroit, Michigan, concert on Wednesday night -- will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Cornell's attorney Kirk Pasich tells ET.

MORE: A Look Back at Chris Cornell and Brad Pitt's Friendship Through the Years

Cornell also received a moving tribute on Friday at the Columbus, Ohio, Rock on the Range Music Festival, where his band was scheduled to headline.

On Thursday, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office told ET that Cornell's autopsy had been completed and the cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging, though Cornell's wife and lawyer have called the ruling into question.

WATCH: Chris Cornell's Wife Opens Up About Singer's Death and Their Last Moments Together

"I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life," Cornell's wife, Vicky, said in a statement.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris -- or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages," Pasich told ET in a statement. "The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."

WATCH: Chris Cornell Honored With Special Tribute at Rock on the Range Festival – Watch!

Watch the video below for ET's 1992 interview with the late Seattle rocker.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).



Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion