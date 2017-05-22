Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Offer to be Surrogates to Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner got an offer even she didn't see coming.

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of six receives a letter from a lawyer whose married clients are interested in buying the reality star's eggs, citing that she has an "impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring." Finding the offer flattering, Kris looks into whether she can donate eggs at her age but is told by her doctor that it is not an option.

"It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61," Kourtney Kardashian says of the request. "I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous."

While Kris can't produce any more eggs, her doctor does tell her that she can still carry a baby to full term. This information leads Kim Kardashian West to ask her mother, "Do you want to carry mine?"

"If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds," Kris replies. "I really would."

Kourtney chimes in, "I already offered myself. So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!"

Following the birth of her and Kanye West's son, Saint, in December 2015, a source close to Kim told ET that the 36-year-old reality star's doctor said it was too risky for her to conceive again. Kim suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus, while in labor with Saint, the same complication she faced when giving birth to her daughter, North, in 2013.

"This is definitely the last baby Kim is having herself," the source said. "Doctors told her getting pregnant again is just too risky. The two pregnancies did so much damage to her body, it's just not worth it. If she wanted more, adoption wouldn't be out of the question."



