EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Reacts to Bryan Cranston's Impression of Him, Admits He's a 'Loud' Soccer Dad

Kevin Hart and his look-alike 9-year-old son, Hendrix, hit the red carpet for the Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie premiere this weekend, and dished about everything from their growing family to Bryan Cranston's impersonation of the comedian.

Hart's 12-year-old daughter, Heaven, was not able to make the premiere because she had a soccer game, and his son called out his dad for being "more than crazy" when he's watching his kids' games. "He gets mad," Hendrix told ET's Kevin Frazier. "He doesn't, like, cheer."

"You're on TV right now," Hart exclaimed to his son. "You don't tell secrets!"

Corroborating his son's claims, Hart admitted, "I'm not going to lie, I'm a little loud out there sometimes but it's worth it. Both of my kids are amazing out there on the field, and they need to feel that love from their dad."

Hart also reacted to Bryan Cranston's spot-on impression of him refusing to go paragliding out of fear while on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. Frazier joked that the 37-year-old star probably had the same reaction to finding out his wife, Eniko Parrish, was pregnant. "First of all, Bryan got some nerve," Hart said of his Untouchable co-star. "The things I talk to you about, Bryan, are between you and I. Now, to find out you got this impression running around the town, that people are talking about."

In all seriousness, Hart was quite flattered by Cranston's impersonation. "That's amazing! It's the biggest complement," he added. "It's very accurate."

Before he became one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, Hart auditioned for Saturday Night Live, and while he didn't get the gig, he told ET that it was an honor just to have that experience."I'm grateful for the opportunity to even audition for SNL," he said, recalling a story he talks about in his book, I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons. "It's a positive memory. If those things would of worked out differently, I wouldn't be standing her now in the position that I'm in now. I'm very grateful for the opportunity and, more importantly, the relationship that I have with Lorne [Michaels]."



Things are definitely looking up for Hart. In addition to expecting his third child, he stars in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, hitting theaters on June 2.

