EXCLUSIVE: Amal Clooney to Give Birth to Twins 'Any Day Now,' Source Says

The Clooney twins might be coming earlier than originally expected.

A source tells ET that George Clooney's wife, Amal, is expected to give birth "any day now," though her due date was originally thought to be around the first week of June.



"They are expecting her to give birth early," the source says, noting that the couple are currently residing at their home in Sonning, England.



ET has reached out to George's rep in regard to Amal's due date.



The two have been keeping a low profile in recent months. On April 26, George showed up solo to a red carpet appearance in London, while Amal's last public appearance was at The Promise premiere in London on April 6. The couple were also spotted taking a stroll through the Berkshire countryside on April 2.



While the first-time parents have yet to officially reveal the gender of their babies, George's pal Cindy Crawford hinted that they're having a boy and a girl when she posted a pic of two onesies she got for the twins, one with pink lettering and the other with blue lettering.

When chatting with ET at CinemaCon in March, George admitted that Amal, 39, had forbid him from naming their twins after his tequila brand, which is also owned by Cindy's husband, Rande Gerber. "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," the 56-year-old actor joked. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."



Here's more with father-to-be:



Reporting by Jennifer Peros.