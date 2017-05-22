Lea Michele Cries Over Spending Time With Idol Celine Dion, Calls It 'the Best Night' of Her Life

Lea Michele got quite the honor on Sunday night, when she introduced Celine Dion's incredible performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The 30-year-old Scream Queens star later Instagrammed a special moment between the two after Dion's performance, with Michele wiping away tears and calling Sunday the "best night" of her life.

"Tonight was the best night of my life. What an honor to introduce my idol @celinedion at the @bbmas and meet her after... she is an kind as she is talented," she wrote.

WATCH: Celine Dion Delivers Emotional Performance of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the 2017 Billboard Awards

Tonight was the best night of my life. What an honor to introduce my idol @celinedion at the @bbmas and meet her after.. she is an kind as she is talented. ❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 21, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Of course, Michele wasn't the only Dion fan in the room. Fellow Canadian Drake and his dad also took a picture backstage with the legendary singer, and the rapper happily shared it on Instagram.

"My dad might have walked away from this pic and said 'Da Celine Way,'" Drake joked.

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way" A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Katy Perry also praised 49-year-old Dion on Twitter.

"OMG @celinedion I HAVE always lived for you PLS BEAT YOUR CHEST AT THE END OF THIS PERFORMANXE #BBMAs," she wrote.

OMG @celinedion I HAVe always lived for you PLS BEAT YOUR CHEST AT THE END OF THIS PERFORMANXE #BBMAs — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Celine Dion Explains Her Gorgeous 'My Heart Will Go On' Dress at the Billboard Music Awards

Michele actually met Dion at the GRAMMYs in February, and told ET how she attempted to play it cool at first.

"OK, so she was getting out of a car just now, and I was literally just alone standing outside of the hotel and I was like, 'I'm not gonna fangirl out,'" she shared with ET when we spoke with her on the red carpet. "Because I get it ... it's a big day today. So, I just stood there and she looked at me and she goes, 'You look beautiful,' and then of course I was like, 'I'm the biggest fan,' and we shook hands. She's amazing."

Watch below: