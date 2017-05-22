Playing Chrissy Teigen Confirms She Skipped Billboard Music Awards to Go See 'Magic Mike Live': 'It Was Dope'

Of COURSE Chrissy Teigen would not be absent without the best reason.

While the supermodel and her supersinger husband, John Legend, are normally our absolute favorite red carpet couple, Teigen was uncharacteristically absent from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where Legend was performing a duet (er... triplet?) with country rockers Florida Georgia Line. As it turns out, the 31-year-old was in Sin City too -- seeing Magic Mike Live.

"And it. Was dope," Teigen tweeted, in response to a news report that she skipped the show to see the Hard Rock Hotel production of the male stripper extravaganza.

We just. Love her. So much.

While Teigen should have no regrets over her entertainment choice for the evening, she did miss out on what turned out to be a pretty lively awards show, full of big moments.

One of them: a Celine Dion-led epic Cher singalong backstage.

