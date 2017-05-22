Kim Kardashian Stuns in Dazzling, Tight-Fitting Dress After Leaving 'WWHL': Pic!

Kim Kardashian West is looking like a bronze goddess.

The 36-year-old reality superstar dropped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, airing May 28, where she turned heads in a glittery, long black gown and silver heels. Kardashian West wore her long black hair down, looking perfectly put together as always.

ET spoke with Cohen on Sunday during the special taping in Los Angeles, where he talked about sitting down with the mother of two following his intense chat with Caitlyn Jenner last month. Jenner made some bold claims during the SiriusXM Town Hall on Radio Andy, including that she didn't get any money from her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Cohen said he "absolutely" did not feel weird about now interviewing Kardashian West.

"I feel like I've interviewed Kim a few times," Cohen told ET's Nischelle Turner. "And I've interviewed Kim more than I've interviewed Caitlyn. So, yeah, no, I just feel like I want to hear what Kim has to say about the whole thing."

WWHL will air live from Los Angeles' historic Palace Theater for one week of shows starting Sunday, May 21, at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Cohen said he has no plans to move the show to L.A. permanently.

"Listen, it would be great to come once a year I think," he shared. "It's a New York show. ... I don't know, we got our own little vibe going in New York, it seems like a New York show to me."

