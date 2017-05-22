EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen on 100 ‘Housewives’ Milestone, Cynthia Bailey’s ‘RHOA’ Future & Kelly Dodd’s ‘RHOC’ Return

The Real Housewives hit 100!

“One of our researchers at Watch What Happens Live has been counting all of the Housewives in history and he realized that we’re up to our 100th,” Andy Cohen spills to ET’s Nischelle Turner. “We’re excited about the announcement!”

ET caught up with Cohen at The Palace theater in downtown Los Angeles, where he’s currently filming a special West Coast week of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Now, the Housewives executive producer wouldn’t reveal which city the centennial ‘wife will hail from (though Orange County and Dallas are likely the next two cities to premiere), but he did dish a little on the future of some Atlanta women.

A source tells ET that Phaedra Parks won’t return to the show for season 10 after season nine’s blowout reunion, which left virtually no one in the cast talking to the reality star.

“What I will tell you is, what happens at the end of every season is that we look at the group and the group dynamics,” Cohen shares. “Everyone knows what a Phaedra fan I am, so I was really surprised … I think I was more shocked than the women in the room, because I guess they all felt like, ‘Oh, yeah.’”

One of those women in the room was, of course, Cynthia Bailey. After each season, rumors swirl that she won’t return -- but Cohen says don’t count her out.

“People have been firing Cynthia for, like, two seasons,” Cohen notes. “I think Cynthia is a great Housewife … She is also gorgeous. She turns it out. She’s got great hair.”

Switching coasts, Cohen confirms The Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 11 controversial cast addition, Kelly Dodd, will be back for season 12.

“I think people will be surprised, actually, to see a new Kelly,” he teases. “[But] she’s still Kelly.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.