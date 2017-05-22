Playing Naomi Watts Says She's on 'Great Terms' With Liev Schreiber After Split: 'There's Good Days and Bad Days'

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are adjusting to life apart.

The Gypsy star covers the June 2017 issue of Vogue Austrailia, where she candidly addresses the nature of her relationship with her ex after the two split last September following 11 years together.

"There are good days and bad days," the 48-year-old actress admits. "Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way."

"I mean, I’m single, I’m co-parenting. I’m doing okay," Watts adds.

The issue hits stands on June 22.

Watts has opened up to ET about co-parenting her and Schreiber's two children, 9-year-old Alexander and 8-year-old Samuel, revealing at the NYC Book of Henry junket earlier this month that the little ones are doing "great."

Additionally, Watts continues to speak highly of her ex, telling ET while promoting her film, Shut In, last November that Schreiber is an "extraordinary talent."

Meanwhile, Schreiber has also spoken out about Watts, revealing last year that he "hopes they'll stay close" after the split.

