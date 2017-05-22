Kate Middleton Rocks Perfect Floral Dress at Chelsea Flower Show

It’s back to work for Kate Middleton following her sister Pippa’s extravagant wedding weekend.

The 35-year-old royal hit the Chelsea Flower Show in London, England, on Monday, fittingly dressed in a floral green number. While the summery Rochas frock was perfectly in theme, it came with a hefty $1950 price tag.

Middleton paired the dress with nude pumps and pulled her brunette locks into a loose ponytail to show off her sparkling green earrings.

There are over 500 exhibitors at #RHSchelsea this year including gardens, nurseries, floristry & educational displays. pic.twitter.com/DJZmyD5WJF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2017

The Duchess meets Mary Berry and @achrisevans at The Chris Evans Taste Garden. #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/oXcoLwtUlA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2017

Founded in 1913, #RHSchelsea will attract 165,000 visitors a year. pic.twitter.com/YC5UBKAtdy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2017

While taking a tour and sampling tomatoes, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed she has introduced Prince George and Princess Charlotte to gardening -- but has to remind her 3-year-old son not to eat the poisonous fox gloves!

“I’m just getting into gardening with the children,” she reportedly told radio presenter Chris Evans.

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended the show, which is now in its 104th year and attracts around 165,000 visitors.

Monday also marked the launch of Children’s Hospice Week, with Middleton starring in a new video promoting hospice services and pediatric palliative care for the 49,000 U.K. youth with life-limiting conditions.

Middleton is a royal patron for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in Quidenham, England, and filmed the PSA during a visit there in January.

“For any parent, being told that your child may have a life-limiting condition, or may die young, will be one of the most difficult and isolating experiences you can face,” she says in the video, which is soundtracked by Ed Sheeran’s “Lego House.” “Having someone to help you come to terms with this news, and the professional support and care that comes with this, can make an enormous difference. It can help families make the most of every precious moment they have together.”

Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has shared a video message to celebrate #ChildrensHospiceWeek https://t.co/JwGbMb68kI pic.twitter.com/IMmaTKaGdX — EACH (@EACH_hospices) May 22, 2017

