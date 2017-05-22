EXCLUSIVE: Lala Kent Reveals When ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Will Finally Meet Her Mystery Man

Lala Kent is stilling giving us Lala… just no longer on Vanderpump Rules.

“They started [filming] today,” Lala told ET at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff party at the W Hollywood hotel last Wednesday. “And I’m here, so that tells you what you need to know, I guess.”

The 26-year-old isn’t saying she’ll never return to the Bravo hit, but she has no current plans to film for season six.

WATCH: Learn ET’s Vanderpump Rules Drinking Game -- With Stassi, Kristen and Katie!

“I flip flop back and forth,” she says. “I'm definitely not going to be off of TV, so whether it's Vanderpump Rules or something else for me, I'm a hustler.”

“I've made amends with a lot of different people, so that's amazing for me,” she admits. “Scheana [Marie] and Ariana [Madix] are, like, life goals for me right now. I'm obsessed … We're homies, so it's like, I'm a little bit sad, and now they're going to be filming all summer and we're finally friends!”

For now, Lala is focused on music -- she recently dropped a single, “Boy,” featuring DJ Duffey -- and her relationship. Fans of Vanderpump Rules are well-versed on Lala’s romantic life, and how private she keeps it. She went head-to-head with Stassi Schroeder at the season five reunion over the identity of Lala’s boyfriend, and whether he’s a married man.

MORE: A Day in the Life of Stassi Schroeder

“We are very much in a relationship still,” Lala shares. “I look at him and I'm like, how am I this lucky to have someone who, not only deals with me, but loves me when I'm crazy, which is the majority of the time, you know?”

“[His identity] is going to be out there,” she adds. “Obviously, he's the person I plan to spend my whole life with, but I'm always going to baby it and keep it pretty much private.”

Lala says when there’s a ring on her finger, then she’ll likely share the identity of her man -- and with marriage could come a new title: Housewife.

“When I'm on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you guys will know,” she jokes. “Good lord, can you imagine me and [Lisa Vanderpump] as homies instead of her worker? Life goals!”

For more on Lala and Lisa’s relationship, watch the video below.