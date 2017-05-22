NEWS

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed Following Ariana Grande Concert Amid Reports of Explosion in Manchester

by Leena Tailor 4:03 PM PDT, May 22, 2017
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

ET can confirm Ariana Grande was unharmed following reports of an explosion after her concert in Manchester, U.K., on Monday.

“Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened,” a rep from Grande's record label tells ET.

A video posted on Twitter shows fans leaving Manchester Arena, where the 23-year-old pop star had just finished performing a concert as part of her Dangerous Woman tour. Screams can be heard in the background of the clip.

Police have confirmed a number of fatalities occurred and are urging people to stay away from the area.

