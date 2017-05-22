'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Files For Divorce

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi has officially filed for divorce.

The Shahs of Sunset star filed for divorce from husband Shalom Yeroushalmi on May 12, ET confirms. The two married on Jan. 25.

Court documents obtained by ET show the date of separation as March 27, 2017, and list that separate property assets are unknown at this time.

Gharachedaghi's publicist, Steve Honig, told ET in a statement that the reality star is "doing great" despite her split.

"GG has filed for divorce and hopes to end the marriage as simply and respectfully as possible. She is doing great and spending time with her family and doing some traveling."

GG's rep announced on March 2 that the Bravo star and Yeroushalmi had split, just a month after their wedding and two months after his Times Square proposal.

"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened," the rep explained.

