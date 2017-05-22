NEWS

Ashlee Simpson Shares 'Fun Family Sunday' Pic With Kids Jagger and Bronx -- See the Snap!

by Jennifer Drysdale 5:51 PM PDT, May 22, 2017
Ashlee Simpson has the most adorable family!

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable pic of her family day at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles.

"Fun family Sunday at universal city walk 🎥," Simpson captioned the shot of herself, husband Evan Ross, and her kids, 8-year-old Bronx and 1-year-old Jagger.

The family celebrated Bronx's birthday at Disneyland last November. See the cute snaps in the video below. 

