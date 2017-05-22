NEWS

Taylor Swift, Cher & More Celebs React After Reported Bombings at Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Kill 19

by Jennifer Drysdale 6:24 PM PDT, May 22, 2017
Stars are sending their love to Manchester after a reported bombing at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K. left 19 dead on Monday.

A spokesperson for Grande tells ET that "Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened," while the Greater Manchester Police department said the event is "currently being treated as a terrorist incident."

“Just before 10.35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena,” reads a statement posted by the Greater Manchester Police department on Twitter. “So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

As The Voice and Dancing With the Stars paid tribute to the Manchester victims during their live telecasts on Monday, many more stars took to social media to share their condolences and prayers.

In a post on Twitter, Taylor Swift sent her "thoughts prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight."

"MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND," Cher wrote.

