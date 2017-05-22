Taylor Swift, Cher & More Celebs React After Reported Bombings at Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Kill 19

Stars are sending their love to Manchester after a reported bombing at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K. left 19 dead on Monday.

A spokesperson for Grande tells ET that "Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened," while the Greater Manchester Police department said the event is "currently being treated as a terrorist incident."

WATCH: 19 Fatalities Confirmed After Reports of Explosions at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

“Just before 10.35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena,” reads a statement posted by the Greater Manchester Police department on Twitter. “So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”



As The Voice and Dancing With the Stars paid tribute to the Manchester victims during their live telecasts on Monday, many more stars took to social media to share their condolences and prayers.

In a post on Twitter, Taylor Swift sent her "thoughts prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight."

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

"MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND," Cher wrote.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

RELATED: Adele Pays Heartfelt Tribute to London Terror Attack Victims: 'All I Want to Do Is Be At Home With Friends and Family'

See more celeb reactions below:

We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Sending prayers to the people of Manchester. I'm heartbroken for the lives lost and all the families suffering right now — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Hoping we can all push to create a world where this isn't a reality, prayers to #Manchester — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 23, 2017

i'm so incredibly & sincerely sorry to all the arianators & people involved in the terrifying incident that took place tonight in Manchester — madison beer (@madisonbeer) May 23, 2017

Please God may those injured in Manchester recover and my heart is breaking for the families of those killed. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 23, 2017

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there... — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Hanks Explains Why Eagles of Death Metal Terror Attack Doc Is Actually 'Uplifting'