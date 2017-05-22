ET Obsessions: 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' Shakira, 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones' Beer

Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of May 22 to May 28, this is what we're most excited about:

Why We're Obsessed With 'Game of Thrones' Beer

We've got a cold beer for you Game of Thrones fans -- Brewery Ommegang has partnered with HBO to craft a new beer as fans await the epic premiere of season 7 in early July. Bend the Knee Golden Ale will be available on draft and in a series of three collectible 750ml bottles, all finished in matte black and adorned with one of the three Great House sigils: Stark, Targaryen, or Lannister. "With this next Game of Thrones-inspired release, we wanted a beer and a pack that was fit for a king… or a queen," said Brewery Ommegang President, Doug Campbell. The wildflower honey-brewed drink will be a perfect way to kick off the summer with a mixture of "maltiness and citrus" and a "light sweetness," dry finish, and "firm hop bitterness."

Bend the Knee Golden Ale available Monday, May 22.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Casual'

Following a season 2 finale that put all the pieces into place, Casual's return won't be moving too far from the dramatic stakes and darker comedy that has helped make the series one of Hulu's standouts. The dramedy will pick up after Charles' death and Valerie's decision to move out. Valerie (Michaela Watkins), Alex (Tommy Dewey), and Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) begin to act out as they explore new jobs, romantic partners, and unfulfilled passions while also searching for a semblance of normal. Let us not forget to mention that joining the trio this season is Gossip Girl hunk Chace Crawford -- with a beard and what appears to be a man bun. The 31-year-old will recur as Byron, a student in Valerie's elective storytelling class.

Casual premieres Tuesday, May 23 on Hulu.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'

Johnny Depp is once again donning his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow duds for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and, for the fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise, he's joined by Javier Bardem. ET caught up with Bardem at the film's Shanghai premiere where he admitted it was sometimes hard for co-stars not to get caught up in Depp's performance, "He's playing this character he knows so well that sometimes, the difficult part is to not be a spectator," the 48-year-old star recounted. "Sometimes I was shooting with him and I was watching how he became Sparrow and it was a delight. And then it's like, 'S**t! I have to say my line.'" Also reprising their roles from the third film, At World's End is Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Turner and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Elizabeth's husband. Our anticipation level is through the roof!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters Friday, May 26.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Baywatch'

The '90s TV hit series is back with some serious eye candy and slo-mos. The Baywatch reboot stars Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson as Mitch Buchanan, the role popularized by David Hasselhoff, and hottie Zac Efron as bad boy Matt Brody. The movie will bring back the beloved characters of Mitch, Summer Quinn and CJ Parker with a cast of new actors in the roles including Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. "It's a different movie, you know. When I saw it, I wasn't expecting it to be Baywatch so I really wasn't that unprepared and I liked it," said Hasselhoff who will be making a cameo in the film. "It was funny, it was different and the fact that it's R-rated, I said, 'Oh, they're kind of going for it.'" (If all that isn't enough to entice you: There's a Pamela Anderson cameo!)

Baywatch hits theaters Friday, May 26.

Why We're Obsessed With Shakira's Album

Shakira, Shakira! The 40-year-old singer is giving fans new tunes with the release of her 11th studio album El Dorado. The 13 song tracklist reveals collaborations with 22-year-old reggaeton singer Maluma, Colombian artist Carlos Vives, and Latin superstar Prince Royce. The first single from the album was released earlier this year, "Me Enamoré" (which translates into "I fell in love"), chronicles the story of how she fell in love with her current partner, Gerard Piqué. The mother of two recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her new music video for "Deja Vu."

El Dorado drops Friday, May 26.