ET Obsessions: 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' Shakira, 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones' Beer

Johnny Depp is once again donning his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow duds for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and, for the fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise, he's joined by Javier Bardem. ET caught up with Bardem at the film's Shanghai premiere where he admitted it was sometimes hard for co-stars not to get caught up in Depp's performance, "He's playing this character he knows so well that sometimes, the difficult part is to not be a spectator," the 48-year-old star recounted. "Sometimes I was shooting with him and I was watching how he became Sparrow and it was a delight. And then it's like, 'S**t! I have to say my line.'" Also reprising their roles from the third film, At World's End is Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Turner and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Elizabeth's husband. Our anticipation level is through the roof!