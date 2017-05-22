LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Stepmom's Day With Sweet Family Pic: 'I Am So Grateful For the Love We Share'

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating her day!

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a family pic on Stepmom's Day, alongside a sweet note thanking husband Eddie Cibrian's sons for "expanding your hearts to fully embrace and love me."

"Happy Stepmamma's Day to all my fellow SMs! I am so grateful for the LovE we share as a family. Thank you for expanding your hearts to fully embrace and LovE me," she wrote. "#mason and #jakey (yet to have an Instagram account. Let's keep you innocent 👼🏼) @eddiecibrian #family #stepmomday #stepmomsday #stepmomlove #stepsonlove #nobumalibu #somuchLovE."

Cibrian also celebrated the day on Instagram.

"Happy Stepmom's Day to my amazing wife @leannrimes and all the SM's out there," he captioned a pic of Rimes with 13-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Jake. "Your love, commitment, and patience never goes unnoticed. #stepmom #love #makeadifference."

Happy Stepmom's Day to my amazing wife @leannrimes and all the SM's out there. Your love, commitment, and patience never goes unnoticed. #stepmom #love #makeadifference A post shared by Eddie Cibrian (@eddiecibrian) on May 21, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

ET caught up with Rimes and Cibrian last week, when they opened up about sharing parenting duties with Cibrian's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville.

