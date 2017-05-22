Lady Gaga Goes Topless to Celebrate Naomi Campbell's Birthday -- See the Pic!

Lady Gaga and her tatas wish Naomi Cambell the happiest of birthdays.

The "Bad Romance" singer took to Instagram on Monday to wish Campbell a happy 47th birthday, with a pic of herself topless in the kitchen.

WATCH: Naomi Campbell Jokes About Beef With Rihanna, Says Models Today Have It 'a Little Easier'

"🍴🍳 #HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell," Gaga wrote alongside the snap, which hid her breasts but showed off her back tattoos.

🍴🍳 #HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 22, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Spends the Day Shopping in Paris With Naomi Campbell

ET caught up with Campbell earlier this year, where she opened up about embracing the new generation of supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

See what she said in the video below.