Playing Ariana Grande Says She’s 'Broken' After 19 Die in Post-Concert Attack: ‘I Don’t Have Words’

Ariana Grande has spoken out following a fatal attack after her Manchester, U.K., concert on Monday.

“Broken,” the 23-year-old singer wrote on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Police have confirmed 19 people were killed and more than 50 were injured, following an explosion at the conclusion of the singer’s Manchester Arena show. CBS News reported additional details of the attack.

The concert was part of Grande's Dangerous Woman tour.

“She’s an absolute wreck,” a source close to the star told ET. “She cares more about her fans than anything.”

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also released a statement on social media following the incident.

“Tonight, our hearts are broken,” he wrote. “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.”

Braun went on to thank the emergency service workers who quickly came to the aid of affected concert-goers.

“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives,” he said. “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on May 22, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

According to TMZ, the singer is now suspending the remainder of her tour, which is scheduled to resume in London on Thursday.

Fellow songstresses including Katy Perry, Cher and Taylor Swift have expressed their sadness and shock at the attack on social media.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Concert promoter Live Nation have stated they are “deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy,” while iconic New York City venue Madison Square Garden announced they have increased security measures following the attack.

See more on the tragedy below.